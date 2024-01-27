‘The Boys’ Star Erin Moriarty Slams Megyn Kelly for ‘False News’ Plastic Surgery Allegations

Erin Moriarty has denounced Megyn Kelly’s accusations that the actress received extreme plastic surgery. In a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, The Boys star posted that these “disgustingly false” claims came during “one of the most challenging weeks of my life.”

In the post, Moriarty writes that this past week has left her “so stressed” that she’s “barely been able to eat and sleep.” After losing weight during this time, Moriarty thought that “the verbal abuse/accusations” would come and that fans might see her and accuse her of drug use.

“We’re all subject to levels of bullying throughout our lives but I am horrified, and I felt that I deserved to take a second to address these things,” Moriarty’s statement read. “To receive a message about a disgustingly false, counterproductive to the degree of being ironically misogynistic video of Megyn Kelly commenting on the manner - to learn the widespread nature of this has left me horrified.”

Kelly said these remarks on a Jan. 17 episode of her podcast, The Megyn Kelly Show, with guest Michael Knowles from The Daily Wire. After Knowles said plastic surgery is a “social illness,” Kelly aimed fire at Moriarty for having an “addiction” to altering her appearance.

“It’s not about an objection to plastic surgery, it’s about an obsession with turning yourself into this fake version of yourself,” Kelly said. “I find it like a sign of mental illness.”

Then, Kelly showed her audience a “relatively recent” image of the star with a brand new photo, expressing her concern and the perceived difference between the two images. “I thought it was an AI-generated face,” Kelly said. “She’s done this to herself.”

While firing back at Kelly’s claims, Moriarty debunked the claim that the first image was “relatively recent.”

“Megyn used a photo taken ‘a year ago’ according to her, that had in actuality been taken about a decade ago before I was of LEGAL DRINKING AGE,” Moriarty, who is now 29, continued. “How utterly misinformed, inaccurate, and clickbait seeing people who we follow and consider to be informed is appalling.”

Moriarty continued: “I got my make up done that day and it involves major contouring and I remember leaving and feeling really pretty. And even that day was an immensely stressful day for me,” the actress wrote. “But this is becoming harassment. This is becoming false news.”