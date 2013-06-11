The CFDA Announces 32 New Members

Call them the most fashionable class of 2013. The CFDA, American fashion design’s presiding council, announced 32 new members on Tuesday. The newbies bring the organization’s total membership up to 454, and include former CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund participants Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters of Creatures of the Wind, Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis of SUNO, and Gregory Chait of The Elder Statesman (this year’s fund winner), among others. Project Runway alum Christian Siriano is also on the list.

Each will now stand alongside more tenured career members like Marc Jacobs and Oscar de la Renta. As the CFDA’s CEO Steven Kolb told WWD “Acceptance into the CFDA family is validation of a designer’s talent and it is an opportunity to access the many offerings and programs provided by the organization.” Each of the 32 inductees were officiated at a CFDA board meeting last week. See below for the complete list:

Alexandre Birman; Shane Gabier and Christopher Peters of Creatures of the Wind; Dao-Yi Chow and Maxwell Osborne of Public School; Gregory Chait of The Elder Statesman; Patrik Ervell; Greg Armas of Assembly New York; Adriano Goldschmied of Citizens of Humanity and GoldSign; Christian Siriano.

Grant Krajecki and Natalie Levy of Grey Ant; Mark Davis; Justin Salguero and Daniel Silberman of Illesteva; Erin Beatty and Max Osterweis of SUNO; Sofia Sizzi of Giulietta; Jennifer Fisher; Jennifer Meyer; Babi Ahluwalia and Sachin Ahluwalia of Sachin & Babu; Todd Snyder; Lisa Salzer of Lulu Frost.

Victor Lytvinenko and Sarah Lytvinenko of Raleigh Denim; Sean Monahan and Monica Paolini of Sea, New York; Susan Beischel of Skin Lingerie; Dannijo’s Danielle Snyder and Jodie Snyder; Cynthia Vincent of Twelfth Street by Cynthia Vincent.