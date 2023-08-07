The Citadel Dodges Questions About Rudy Giuliani’s Honorary Degree: Report
KEEPING QUIET
A military college in South Carolina has refused to answer questions concerning the school’s ongoing ties to Rudy Giuliani after facing scrutiny about awarding him an honorary degree, according to a report. The Citadel’s Board of Visitors—a government-appointed panel overseeing the “direction and supervision” of the 181-year-old school—conferred an honorary doctorate in public administration on the former New York City mayor in 2007. The University of Rhode Island, Middlebury College, and Drexel University have already stripped Giuliani of honorary degrees owing to the former Trump lawyer’s efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Internal emails obtained by Raw Story show that, when asked about the status of his degree from The Citadel, school officials instead chose to “protect” the Board of Visitors instead of answering. “I would just not respond,” Col. William R. “Sonny” Leggett, The Citadel’s vice president for communications and marketing, wrote in an email asking how the school should handle one media request on the subject. “I wouldn’t put it on the BoV- we still need to protect them. The worse they run is we failed to respond.”