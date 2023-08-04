Rudy Giuliani Goes Personal on Mike Pence After ‘Crackpot Lawyer’ Jab

Rudy Giuliani on Thursday lobbed personal attacks against Mike Pence after the former vice president criticized Donald Trump’s “gaggle of crackpot lawyers” for feeding into his 2020 election delusions.

An alleged unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Trump relating to his attempts to overturn the election, Giuliani went on Newsmax to take aim at Pence, criticizing the law school he attended and taking pot shots at his wife.

“I don’t think he’s even been in a courtroom, and he went to a law school nobody even knows,” Giuliani said of Pence a day after he had a fit over Special Counsel Jack Smith on the same network.

Pence received his law degree in 1986 from the Indiana University Robert H. McKinney School of Law, and then went into private practice. Giuliani graduated from law school at New York University.

“I thought before that he was a really good guy, but too weak to be president. I always worried about him following Trump, because I would see him with his wife having something around his neck every night,” Giuliani said while using his hands to apparently represent a leash or collar.

“She lets him go to the bathroom by himself, but that’s about it,” said the former New York mayor, who was accused of sexual abuse and harrassment in a $10 million lawsuit in May.

“But imagine that skunk doing what he did today?” he continued. “If you can’t separate Trump from the First Amendment issue here, then you’re just not a good person. This is not about Trump. If this were being done to my worst enemy, I would be fighting the case for them.”

Trump’s lawyer in the Washington, D.C. case, John Lauro, has also raised a First Amendment defense for his client during television interviews. And a political advisor for Giuliani claimed in a statement Wednesday to The Daily Beast that the indictment “eviscerates the First Amendment.”

The indictment describes “co-conspirator 1” as an “attorney who was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies that the Defendant's 2020 re-election campaign attorneys would not.”

In a statement to The New York Times on Tuesday, a lawyer for Giuliani said that “it appears that Mayor Giuliani is alleged to be co-conspirator No.1.”

Giuliani is facing a possible revocation of his Washington, D.C. law license over his involvement in Trump’s post-election schemes.