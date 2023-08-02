Pence: ‘Gaggle of Crackpot Lawyers’ Told Trump What He Wanted to Hear
YES MEN
Nearly eight weeks into his presidential campaign, Mike Pence is taking his hardest line yet against his former boss, condemning Donald Trump in the wake of the former president’s third criminal indictment. At the Indiana State Fair in Indianapolis on Wednesday, the one-time vice president framed himself as a man who refused to abandon his constitutional duties as a misguided Trump urged him to help overturn the 2020 election. “Sadly, the president was surrounded by a group of crackpot lawyers that kept telling him what his itching ears wanted to hear,” Pence said. “And while I made my case to him, with what I understood my oath of the Constitution to require, the president ultimately continued to demand that I choose him over the Constitution.” From the start, the Pence campaign has emphasized his staunchness during the events of Jan. 6, 2021; his team made the WiFi password at his campaign launch “KeptHisOath!” according to Politico.