Rudy Giuliani Becomes Unhinged in Newsmax Interview Over Trump Indictment
NOT HAPPY
Rudy Giuliani, an unnamed “co-conspirator” in the indictment of Donald Trump over Jan. 6 and its surrounding events, lashed out at Special Counsel Jack Smith on Tuesday while insisting that Trump is being prosecuted for exercising his First Amendment right. The former Trump lawyer, whom the indictment states–without naming Giuliani–“was willing to spread knowingly false claims and pursue strategies,” told Newsmax host Eric Bolling that the indictment by a Washington, D.C. grand jury will be his legacy in the form of “violating the right of free speech of an American citizen, never mind whether he was president or not.” Giuliani, clearly frustrated, continued: “It could be anybody. It could be a homeless person. You don’t get to violate people’s First Amendment rights, Smith, no matter who the hell you are, no matter how sick you are with Trump derangement syndrome.” He then held up a copy of the indictment in disgust before slamming it back on the table. “This isn’t the first time you’ve acted like an unethical lawyer,” said Giuliani, who last week conceded that he made “false” statements about a pair of 2020 Georgia election workers, and whose Washington, D.C. law license could soon be revoked. “It should be the last.”