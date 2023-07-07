D.C. Disciplinary Panel Recommends Rudy Giuliani Be Disbarred
FALL FROM GRACE
An attorney disciplinary committee in Washington, D.C. unanimously called for the disbarment of Rudy Giuliani on Friday for pushing baseless claims of election fraud after Donald Trump’s 2020 defeat. “He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it,” the three-person committee concluded, adding that by “prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law.” The committee, which includes two attorneys and one member of the public, is responsible for reviewing cases of misconduct or ethical violations by attorneys in D.C. Its recommendation comes after a December misconduct hearing, and will advance to the D.C. Board on Professional Responsibility and the D.C. Court of Appeals for a final decision, CNN reported. Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, said the recommendation amounts to “an effort to deny President Trump effective counsel by persecuting Rudy Giuliani—objectively one of the most effective prosecutors in American history.”