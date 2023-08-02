‘Come Here, Big Tits’: Rudy Giuliani’s Sex Abuse Accuser Has the Tapes

Rudy Giuliani was caught on audio tape spewing vulgar comments toward a woman who has since accused him of sexual harassment and sexual abuse, according to new transcripts filed in New York Supreme Court by lawyers for his accuser.

Noelle Dunphy sued the former New York City mayor for $10 million in May, filing a 70-page complaint chock full of graphic allegations and text messages. She alleged Giuliani forced her to have oral sex and intercourse with him, in addition to making sexist, racist, drunken, and antisemitic remarks when she worked for him from 2019 to 2021. She also revealed that she recorded some of their interactions.

Giuliani’s legal team has previously told The Daily Beast that he “categorically denies all of the allegations of this frivolous complaint.”

On Wednesday, Ted Goodman, a political adviser to Giuliani, told The Daily Beast that Dunphy and Giuliani shared “a consensual relationship” and Dunphy was “making harrassmanent [sic] claims against men for the purpose of making money.”

The new transcripts, filed Tuesday and certified by a court reporting agency, reveal just a small glimpse into what Dunphy alleges were Giuliani’s sexual advances and lewd remarks.

“Come here, big tits. Come here, big tits. Your tits belong to me. Give them to me (indiscernible). I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. I want to claim my tits. These are my tits,” Giuliani said in one March 12, 2019, exchange, according to a transcript labeled Exhibit 14.

“These breasts belong to me. Nobody else can get near these, okay? I don’t care if they’re flirting or they give you business cards. These are mine, you got it?” he continued. “Understand? I’m very fucking possessive. I’ve gone easy on you.”

As Giuliani stressed to Dunphy that “I’ve been easy on you,” she responded “I don’t know” and “You’re pretty tough on me,” according to the transcript. When Giuliani again demanded “Give them to me,” referring to Dunphy’s breasts, she replied “Maybe”—before the transcript cuts off.

In other transcripts, Giuliani appeared to emphasize to Dunphy that “I want to own you,” calling her “my bitch” and “You’re my whore. You’re my fucking slut.”

Another transcript from March 4, 2019, shows Giuliani and Dunphy seemingly engaging in a role play in which Giuliani fantasizes about Dunphy as “my little girl.”

“Let the doorman wait outside to bring in the luggage. Wait, wait. We need a little time alone. Yeah, I need a little time alone with my girlfriend here,” Giuliani said in a transcript labeled Exhibit 13. “With my daughter. … With my little girl.”

In a transcript from an Aug. 18, 2019, exchange, Giuliani allegedly went on a rant about how Dunphy was “so smart” and had “so much potential” as he graphically described “this tremendous attraction to you physically.”

“I can’t think about you or I get hard. Even -- even if I think about how smart you are, I’ll get hard. I’d never think about a girl being smart. If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive,” he said, according to the transcript.

Other transcripts seemed to confirmed additional allegations from Dunphy’s complaint, including antisemitic comments in which Giuliani said Jewish people need to “get over the Passover” and “Jewish men have small cocks because they can’t use them after they get married.”

Dunphy’s suit alleges Giuliani “took advantage of [her] reliance on him to manipulate her into an unwanted sexual relationship” that included instances of sexual harassment, sexual abuse, and rape. Giuliani has not been charged with any criminal offenses related to Dunphy’s allegations.

The revelations only add to a rapidly growing pile of legal troubles for Giuliani, the former tough-on-crime federal prosecutor who went on to become “America’s mayor.”

He appeared to be one of the six unnamed co-conspirators referenced at length in the indictment filed Tuesday against Donald Trump in relation to Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election.

According to Dunphy’s lawsuit, Giuliani told Dunphy of plans to claim there was widespread voter fraud if Trump lost the 2020 election—although none of the transcripts released so far mention the topic.