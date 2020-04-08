The Coronavirus Vaccine You’d Apply With a Band-Aid

It looks like a band-aid with a bed of microscopic crystal-like spikes underneath. If it’s successful in human trials, the tiny piece of cutting-edge skin velcro developed by researchers at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center could help put an end to the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s called PittCoVacc and it’s a microneedle vaccine candidate for the novel coronavirus that researchers hope will prove just as effective in developing an immune response in people as it has been in mice.

So what’s a microneedle array? How does it work? And when will we know if it’s effective?

