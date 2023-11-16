The Craziest Details in the Savage Santos Ethics Report

Truth-allergic Rep. George Santos (R-NY) spent donor funds not on his improbable run for Congress but on personal extravagances such as Botox treatments, high-end clothing, and OnlyFans subscriptions, according to a damning report and associated documents released Thursday by the House Ethics Committee.

“Representative Santos sought to fraudulently exploit every aspect of his House candidacy for his own personal financial profit,” the Investigative Subcommittee wrote in its findings.

Here’s of rundown of some of the alleged wrongdoing revealed today:

Staying Pretty

Santos made a $1,500 purchase during the 2020 campaign, using the campaign debit card, which “could not be verified as having a campaign nexus,” the Investigative Subcommittee’s report states. “[T]his expense was not reported to the FEC and was noted as ‘Botox’ in expense spreadsheets” turned over to investigators, it continues. The session took place at Mirza Aesthetics, a Manhattan medspa run by a doctor whose license was suspended in 2021 over breast and penile enhancements gone wrong. Santos also used the campaign debit card for an unreported $1,400 Botox treatment at another area spa, and the investigative subcommittee says it identified a third unreported payment of $1,029.30 to “an esthetician associated with a spa in Rhinebeck, New York.”

Living the High Life

Santos formed a company in Florida, RedStone Strategies LLC, then provided glowing reviews of its services to other pols while pretending he was simply an extremely satisfied customer, the subcommittee’s report says. In one instance, Santos recommended RedStone to another candidate running for office, calling the firm “a widely used campaign organization for plenty of the politicians in Mar-a-Lago,” according to the report. “Representative Santos made it seem like he had never met the other individuals involved with the company, who were in fact all associates of his, and he did not disclose his own role in the company,” it goes on, noting that Red Strategies “was hired by that campaign and made over $110,000 for ‘digital consulting and fundraising’ and ‘compliance consulting.’” Santos himself got $50,000 of this, which was deposited into his personal accounts, investigators say.

“[T]he funds were used to, among other things: pay down personal credit card bills and other debt; make a $4,127.80 purchase at Hermes; and for smaller purchases at Only Fans; Sephora; and for meals and for parking. The [Investigative Subcommittee] did not find evidence showing that the contributions received… were used to support Representative Santos’ candidacy.”

Devious Donut Diplomacy

One of the appendices to the report contains screenshots of text messages between Santos and his staff, offering a fascinating, if somewhat disturbing, peek into the congressman’s daily operations. In one, two unidentified Santos aides discuss a box of donuts their boss left outside his office for the “freaks” who cover him in the news media. “Gonna try to get you in here to meet him. He’s busy at the moment,” one says. “No worries,” the other replies. “I’m getting the gossip out here. Donuts were a hit… Need more. Chic fil a for lunch.” The second staffer continues, “We should keep the table and put flowers or pamphlets on it, with a mic under it. No expectation of privacy in the hallway. We will know what’s coming.” “Not the worst idea,” comes the response.