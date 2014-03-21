The Craziest Skyscraper Climbers in the World (Video)

This week, a New Jersey teen made headlines when he sneaked past security and climbed to the top of 1 World Trade Center, the tallest building in America. But 16-year-old Justin Casquejo isn’t the first intrepid urban explorer to challenge a skyscraper, and unlike the following law-defying daredevils, he didn’t capture his feat on film.

Shanghai Tower

Vadim Makhorov and Vitaliy Raskalov are famous Russian “roofers” who have summited iconic buildings around the world. This might be their greatest exploit yet. Stretching 2,073 feet into the heavens, the Shanghai Tower is the second tallest building in the world (behind Dubai’s Burj Khalifa), but that obviously didn’t stop these two. In the words of Makhorov: “During the celebration of Chinese New Year, the entire country was resting... For us, it was perfect time to climb the tower and a crane jib above it.”

Russia

While exploring Moscow and Siberia, Makhorov and Raskalov explain what motivates their adventures. The boldest conquest in this video is the Federation Tower, which is under construction but planned to be Europe’s most towering structure.

Berlin

Here Makhorov and Raskalov go wandering the skyline of Germany’s capital, all looking for a fantastic photo.

Pyramids of Giza

Although there’s no video of their Egyptian ascent, here’s a news report chronicling their highly illegal scaling of this Wonder of the World.

Moscow’s Seven Sisters

This is a different Russian roof-climber, but he’s just as impressive. Watch Artyom Pirniyazov take on this Stalin Skyscraper.

Burj Khalifa

This will blow your mind and/or make you vomit. While it’s not the urban exploration undertaken by Casquejo, Makhorov, and Raskalov, this is a breathtaking feat of daring and athleticism. Alain Robert, a free climber known as the French Spider-Man, scales the world’s tallest building with no ropes, harness, or help at all.