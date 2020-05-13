The Daily Beast Crossword Constructor Talks About His Approach

W_LC_M_ T_ T_E D_ILY BEA_T C_OS_W_RD!

Still with me? Then you’ll do fine with our new puzzles, which feature a mix of all the comedy and drama in our world: politics and popular culture, the latest buzz and ancient history, movies and novels and anything else that’d be fun to see in a puzzle grid.

The Daily Beast Crossword runs five times a week: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The puzzles get slightly more difficult as the week progresses; Mondays will be the easiest and Sundays the toughest, with a gradual ratcheting up as the week rolls on.

Fun feature: the two longest words in each of these puzzles comprise a “mini-theme,” meaning that they will relate to each other in some (hopefully) amusing way. This could be something simple like two people with similar names – AMY SCHUMER and AMY SEDARIS, for example – or something a little more oblique, like GOLDILOCKS and ALICIA KEYS. See the connection there? Sometimes it’ll take a second, which is part of the mini-theme magic.

And hey, we’re on Twitter! Did you find a certain clue adorable or deplorable? A word that was ungettable or unforgettable? Whatever it is, tweet it out to #beastxword so other solvers can respond.

That’s all for now. I’ll see you on the grids!