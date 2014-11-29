The Daily Beast’s 2014 Holiday Gift Guide: For the Don Draper in Your Life

The Perfect 100 Gift, $100

The Merchants of Beverage mission is to perfectly outfit every tippler’s home bar. With this gift package, you can help save your friends from bar embarrassment (and ensure your own highfalutin drinking during your next visit). The lucky recipient gets to choose from a selection of gifts ranging from cocktail kits to packages of wine and premium spirits.

Available at Merchants of Beverage

The 0-5 Performance Blazer, $495

Nobody knows chaotic living quite like Don Draper, what with juggling high profile clients, his many paramours, and travel. The Mizzen + Main team has developed the perfect accessory—a blazer that looks sharp in any business situation, yet can be tossed into a bag, carted around town, and still comes out wrinkle free and ready to wear. Plus, it’s comfortable. Problem solved, Don.

Available at Mizzen + Main

J.Crew Leather Flask, $45

It’s not the 1950s anymore, and bar carts are no longer de rigueur in every ad exec’s office. But with this instructive flask, the modern-day Don Draper can still take a nip at the office (oh, all right, or at the ball game) like the dandy he is. Bottoms up.

Available at J. Crew

Whiskey Soaked Toothpicks, $6

The best way to top off a long afternoon lunch? With a whiskey (or bourbon) soaked toothpick, of course!

Available at Manready

Derek Rose Handkerchief Two-Pack, $45

Being dapper is all about attention to detail, like sporting a perfectly tucked handkerchief in your suit pocket. With a pop of color and fun print, this cotton pair is not at all stuffy.

Available at Mr. Porter

Hillrock Estate Single Malt, $107

This is one whiskey every aficionado should keep stocked, according to The Daily Beast’s spirit correspondent Kayleigh Kulp. Distilled in the New York Hudson Valley, it’s made from barley grown on the Hillrock Estate, making it a true farm-to-glass spirit.

Available at Drink Up NY

Leather iPad Mini Sleeve, $150

The 21st century is all about keeping up with the latest technology, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up looking sleek and sophisticated. This leather sleeve keeps iPad minis safe and stylish.

Available at Kauffman-Mercantile

The Bloody Mary Spice Master Collection, $60

There’s no better way to cure a hangover—or entertain a morning guest—than with a Bloody Mary. This fancy spice pack pairs with four different spirits—vodka, tequila, aquavit, and gin—to ensure the perfect morning pick-me-up.

Available at La Boite

The Old-Fashioned by Robert Simonson, $15

The Old-Fashioned is the crème of the cocktail crop—according to Don Draper, at least. Robert Simonson’s book details the drink’s creation, rise, fall, and rise again throughout the turbulent history of booze in America. An added bonus: some of the country’s top mixologists share their favorite recipes.