The Daily Beast's Best Longreads - August 9-15

The Good Wife

Chadwick Moore - Out Magazine

Many cheer the newfound courage for people who feel they can now come out. Meet the women who are left to start over after their husbands come out.

Inside the Crazy Back-Channel Negotiations That Revolutionized Our Relationship with Cuba

Peter Kornbluh & William M. Leogrande - Mother Jones

Secret messages, a pope, and artificial insemination? Things got pretty wild in the historic negotiations about ending the frosty relations between the U.S. and Cuba.

ISIS Enshrines a Theology of Rape

Rukmini Callimachi - the New York Times

Rape has not only been codified by ISIS as a permissible act, but has turned into a recruiting tool.

Architecture of Segregation

Paul A Jargowsky - The Century Foundation

Decades of bad decisions and planning have exacerbated and hardened already divided racial lines in U.S. urban centers.