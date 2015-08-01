The Daily Beast’s Best Longreads, July 27-August 2

Warren Buffett’s Family Secretly Funded a Birth Control RevolutionBy Karen Weise - Bloomberg BusinessweekIs Warren Buffett a feminist icon? His foundation, named for his first wife Susan Thompson Buffett, gave away near half a billion dollars in 2013, mostly to organizations working on reproductive health.You May Know Me From Such Roles as Terrorist #4By Jon Ronson - GQTypecasting in Hollywood is nothing new, but perhaps no group in modern film faces it quite as much as Muslim-American actors “who earn virtually their entire livings pretending to hiack planes and slaughter infidels.”Inside the Underground Trade to Sell Off Syria HistoryMike Giglio - BuzzFeedA black market of stolen ancient artifacts involving shady characters of all stripes has become a major source of funds for all sides in the civil war in Syria.Death of a Young Black JournalistSarah Stillman - New YorkerAn unsolved killing in Washington, D.C. of 27-year-old journalist Charnice Milton in late May has turned the focus onto a neighborhood that has a 20 percent increase in homicides from last year.