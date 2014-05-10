The Daily Beast’s Best Longreads, May 10, 2014

By Grace AloneKathryn Joyce, The American ProspectAs sex-abuse allegations multiply, Billy Graham’s grandson is on a mission to persuade Protestant churches to come clean.

The Day I Started Lying to RuthPeter B. Bach, New YorkA cancer doctor on losing his wife to cancer.

Confidentially YoursAnne Helen Petersen, The BelieverA history of the celebrity profile, and how it got so stupid.

Barbarism With a Human Face Slavoj Zizek, London Review of Books The Ukraine violence re-enacts an old conflict between Lenin and Stalin.

This Man is the Future of SuperPACs Shane Goldmacher, National JournalMultimillionaire John Jordan is one of a growing number of donors taking matters into their own hands.

The Multiverse in a Flat Circle Jared Keller, Los Angeles Review of BooksThe infinite is here, and it’s much larger, older and more complex than we imagined.

