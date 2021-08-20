Beast’s New Editor in Chief Charts Her Course for the Future

It’s a new chapter at the Beast. Join Beast Inside and get unlimited access to all our best stories.

Day after day for the past three years, I’ve watched with awe and pride as this team has delivered sizzling scoops, stiletto-sharp columns, gorgeously crafted features, and the sharpest coverage of epic news events. Always with grit, always with heart, and always with an unswerving commitment to the truth.

It’s why the Beast has gotten bigger and better year by year, why more and more readers have become members, and why our future is so bright. It’s an incredible honor to be chosen to help chart that future with all of you.

Looking ahead, we are going to double down on our mission of scrutinizing those in power and those who abuse it, from Washington and Wall Street to Hollywood and Silicon Valley. We are going to bring in more investigative firepower so that bullies, liars, grifters, and disinfo artists around the globe will dread a call from the Beast. And we will invest even more in the political coverage that has driven so many news cycles to reveal what’s really happening in D.C., the statehouses, the extremist movements, and right-wing media.

We will continue to expand our coverage of crime and justice, and we’ll broaden our opinion section to include more diverse voices, provocative ideas, and topics that go well beyond the Beltway. We’ll build out our spicy entertainment and culture reporting with more insights, interviews, and dispatches that can’t be found anywhere else. And we’ll do it all with the help of our brilliant illustrators and social-media wizards.

Our mission is hard-hitting journalism with a tabloid flair, and our superpower is teamwork. So in the coming weeks and months, as we begin the process of filling out the newsroom’s senior leadership team, I’ll also be chatting with you all and asking for your best ideas on how we make the Beast even more fierce and even more fun. Millions of readers already love what we do, and with your passion and talent, we’ll be a must-read for millions more.

The moment I walked into the newsroom three years ago, I knew the Beast was the place for me. I’ve loved working beside Noah—and with the best crew of badasses in journalism. I’m thrilled to be walking into the future with all of you.