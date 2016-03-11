‘The Daily Show’ Digs Up Trump Quote on Poor People: ‘They’re Morons’

In his endorsement of the Republican presidential frontunner Friday morning, Ben Carson said he believes there are “two Donald Trumps.” When it comes to Trump’s opinion of the poor people who have given him their loyal support, this appears to be the case.

“Poor people love Trump,” Trevor Noah declared on Thursday night’s episode of The Daily Show, reporting that of the 50 poorest counties that have voted so far this year, 45 of them went to Trump. And the thing they love most about him is his “honesty.”

“So what does Donald Trump really think about the poor people who make up his base?” Noah asked. For his answer, the host turned to a 1999 Maureen Dowd column in The New York Times.

''My entire life, I've watched politicians bragging about how poor they are, how they came from nothing, how poor their parents and grandparents were. And I said to myself, if they can stay so poor for so many generations, maybe this isn't the kind of person we want to be electing to higher office,” Trump told Dowd, adding, “How smart can they be? They're morons.”

"Incredible. Donald Trump told a newspaper that he thinks poor people, the people now voting for him in droves, are morons," Noah remarked. “That’s like something a cartoonishly evil comic book villain would say.”

Noah admitted that these revelations will have zero effect on the candidate’s support, but said he just wanted to bring them to your attention now because once Trump becomes president, “this segment will become illegal.”