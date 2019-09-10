Trevor Noah Mocks Trump for Daring to Come at Chrissy Teigen

Sure, there were more important things to talk about Monday night, but The Daily Show’s Trevor Noah could not help but spend at least a few minutes talking about President Donald Trump’s Twitter war with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

“That’s right, Donald Trump lashed out at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen,” the host explained, “because he feels like they’re taking credit for achieving criminal justice reform instead of giving him the praise.”

And while Teigen’s reply to the president may have been “too vulgar” for most news broadcasts on Monday, Noah said, “luckily, we’re not the news.”

Trump referred to Teigen as John Legend’s “filthy mouthed wife,” but “because he didn’t have the guts to tag her on Twitter,” Noah said, Teigen called him a “pussy ass bitch.”

“To be honest, I don’t know why the news can’t say that on air,” Noah added. “It’s a well known medical condition in which a bitch’s ass is replaced by a pussy. And I think the more we talk about it in society, the more we can destigmatize this serious disease.”

Later in the segment, after he broke down the president’s other “beef” with the Taliban, the Noah said it’s “possible that the war in Afghanistan will continue now because Trump has put a photo opportunity above peace, which according to WebMD is a classic symptom of a pussy ass bitch.”