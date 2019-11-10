CAN WE TALK?

The Democrats’ ‘Most Diverse Field in History’ Is as White as Ever at the Top

Kamala Harris recently described her race and gender as “the elephant in the room.” She’s not supposed to talk like that. But she’s right.

Ruben Navarrette Jr.

opinion

Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Getty

As a Mexican-American raised in the farmland of Central California where they grow everything except opportunities for brown people, it was up to me to grow my own. You plant ambition, and water it with education, talent, and hard work.

I tell other Latinos: Don’t play the victim, even when you are the victim. We can’t get mired down in the self-defeating belief that the world is out to get us, even though sometimes the world is out to get us. 

Last year, I agreed to leave my writer’s cave to take part in a media panel at a Los Angeles gathering of high-achieving Latino college students organized by the Hispanic Scholarship Fund. 