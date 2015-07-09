The Donald Is a Ho

Future President Donald Trump just announced his coalition of “politically-aware,” world-class, pro-Trump women in New Hampshire.

“In another sign that the Donald J. Trump for President campaign is the top tier GOP campaign, today we are proud to announce the release of the initial list of the ‘Women for Trump’ Coalition in New Hampshire,” the press release read, triumphantly, on Thursday. “Geographically representing all ten New Hampshire counties, the coalition comprises of over 160 politically-aware women who believe Donald Trump is the only one who will Make America Great Again.”

The Donald has always been proud of his track record with women—just not regarding anything that has to do with the women’s vote. He has long boasted about his reputation as a ladies man, even suggesting that being a womanizer is actually the mark of a true world leader.

“I’ve just always admired women, and I mean women, not just beautiful women,” Trump told Piers Morgan in 2011. “I’m a great believer in women, I have tremendous respect for women…Women are great. I respect women greatly. Always have.” (This might deserve a quick fact-check.)

In 1998—when Trump was mulling a different run for the White House—the “notorious womanizer” / current 2016 Republican presidential contender was asked by the Associated Press about his interest in running for office.

With the Lewinsky scandal in full swing, Trump compared himself to President Bill Clinton and noted that his own libido might be a political liability.

“Can you imagine how controversial I’d be?” Trump said. “You think about [Clinton] with the women—how about me with the women? Can you imagine?” (In an interview with Fox earlier that year, Trump expressed how unimpressed he was with Clinton’s series of lovers: “These people are just, I don’t know, where he met them, where he found them…Paula Jones, Lewinsky, it’s just a really unattractive group. I’m not just talking about physical…I think at least it would be more pleasant to watch [if they were like supermodels].”

A year and a half later, Trump once again addressed his reputation as a model- and actress-chasing lecher, also in the context of Clinton-era oral-sex scandal. But this time, he didn’t label it a liability. In the March 2000 issue of Gear (a now defunct men’s magazine that The Washington Post once dubbed “the frat boy’s Esquire”), he argued that his long list of ex-lovers is a sign that he would make a fine president.

“The hypocrites argue that a man who loves and appreciates beautiful women and does so legally and openly shouldn’t become a national leader,” he wrote. “Is there something wrong with appreciating beautiful women? Don’t we want people in public office who show signs of life? I am what I am, and I make no bones about it.”

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment regarding whether or not The Donald still believes that having a lot of sex with a lot of different women is a good qualification for commander-in-chief.