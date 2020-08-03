The El Paso Massacre Made Aug. 3, 2019 a Date That Lives in Infamy

Some dates in U.S. history are guaranteed to break your heart. Dec. 7, 1941, Nov. 22, 1963 and Sept. 11, 2001 are dates seared into Americans’ collective memory.

Mexican Americans hear that music. After all, owing to the “Mexican” side, our tribe has been known to listen to sad songs to make ourselves feel happy. If there is mourning in America, we’re here for it. Besides, even though we’re not really 100 percent Mexican or 100 percent American—and because we’re truly men and women without countries, considered “Mexicans” in the United States and “Americans” in Mexico—we’re nonetheless raised to be fluent in the narratives of both countries.

And now, as the result of the tragedy that occurred in El Paso, Texas, our version of Ellis Island, Mexican Americans have an additional date of our own that we’ll never forget: Aug. 3, 2019. The date will live in infamy, because it was on this date that the bastards hit us.