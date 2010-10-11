The Elegant EDITION

Watch out, Waikiki! There’s a new hotel in town that gives guests the best of both worlds—world-class service with a uniquely luxurious feel, comfort with charisma and personality with perfectionism.

The Waikiki EDITION, on the Hawaiian Island of Oahu, is a private oasis—a lifestyle hotel with innovative design, individual service and one-of-a-kind food, beverage, and entertainment options all under one roof. Ian Schrager, the acclaimed hotelier, has brought his original vision, passion and groundbreaking concepts to create this special space in collaboration with Marriott.

Walk among leafy, coconut palm-studded gardens and pass through double-height teak shutters into the enchanted world of The Waikiki EDITION—a hotel with long views and natural forms that mirror the surfer’s paradise just beyond its walls on Waikiki’s celebrated Surfer’s Beach.

Sit and sip a cocktail at the long, luxurious Lobby Bar, or ease into oversized sofas in natural materials, drinking in the organic shapes and light color palette. Keep an eye on the rotating bookcase with art installations by local artists and curated collections of one-of-a-kind objects, books, and memorabilia.

The soaring, polished, raw concrete stairway leads to the heart of the hotel—a vibrant inner sanctum with two unique pools, a private inland beach, bars, tropical gardens, and an outdoor movie theater.

Want to sun all day? The centrally located Sunrise Pool reflects the changing deep hues of the Pacific Ocean and features shallow lounging areas with chaises that appear to be floating on the water. A grove of Hawaiian “Autograph” trees and pink bougainvillea, not to mention fragrant jasmine, create a lush garden environment.

The nearby Sunset Beach and Bar has an inland private beach with lush gardens that overlooks the ocean, plus its own shallow, circular lagoon furnished with lounge chairs. Move to the large lanai for indoor/outdoor time under a covered roof and wooden ceiling fans. This inviting, open terrace is reminiscent of the impressive veranda on a tropical plantation house.

In the same area is The Spa at Waikiki, with four treatment rooms, manicure/pedicure stations (with balconies) and a full range of spa services. In-room treatments are also available.

Feeling restless? The Waikiki EDITION offers Surf and Bikini Boot Camps so that guests can invigorate themselves and realize their peak potential with surfing, yoga, biking, and hiking under the supervision of specialized trainers.

When hunger strikes, guests can stay in the pool area and order from the full bar menu during the day, or enjoy the intimate bar—complete with picnic tables and hanging lanterns—in the evening.

For a more formal meal, world-renowned Japanese Chef Masaharu Morimoto integrates Western and Japanese ingredients seamlessly in a seasonal and ever-changing selection of raw fish preparations at the Morimoto Waikiki restaurant. Morimoto combines the best seafood that the Hawaiian waters offer with locally grown fruits and vegetables into signature dishes like Morimoto Sashimi, a terrine of seared toro, smoked salmon, barbequed eel, tuna, and hamachi served with five different sauces in pipettes.

After a full day of rest and relaxation, the Crazybox nightclub at The Waikiki EDITION is the nightlife spot on the island. Enter through large rusted steel doors and ascend a raw stairwell into an otherworldly space that’s akin to an underground speakeasy. Under reclaimed, antique light bulbs, fantastic music inspires uninhibited dancing. The lighting and sound systems were created by Clair Brothers, the concert tour specialists who designed Michael Jackson’s final concert in London. An exclusive VIP section has its own discreet entrance and is elevated on a tilted axis overlooking the dance floor.

For grand events, consider The Waikiki EDITION’s luxury ballroom—the largest on Oahu at 9,200 square feet. The soft color palette and aged, grey oak beams create a soothing, romantic feel while the clusters of basket-weave lamps that hang from the ceiling give the room a candle-like glow.

With all the excitement this hotel has to offer, they haven’t forgotten the most important aspect of any restful stay—elegant, relaxing rooms and suites. Retire into organic luxury that is a home away from home, with oversized windows overlooking the city, pools, yacht harbor, and ocean. The 1,500 square foot Penthouse includes a 1,400 square foot wraparound landscaped terrace, a dining room, kitchen, entertainment center, library, and bedroom for the feel of an exclusive, private residence.

Be one of the first guests to experience this extraordinary space by booking the debut offer by October 15, 2010. Rates available through February 28, 2011.

Visit www.editionhotels.com for more information.