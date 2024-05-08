The Elite Gentlemen’s Club That King Charles Belongs to Will Allow Women to Join
SOME GIRLS ALLOWED
The Garrick Club, an exclusive gentlemen’s club with a roster of famous members including Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugh Laurie, and Stephen Fry, has just voted to allow women to join its oh-so prestigious ranks. The vote passed on Tuesday with nearly 60 percent of the membership voting in favor, according to The Guardian. In March, The Guardian published a list of the club’s most influential members, furnished with ten members of British parliament, esteemed lawyers, famous actors, including two from Succession, and King Charles III himself. It was not immediately clear when exactly the change in the membership guidelines would go into effect. Some members have reportedly already compiled a list of several well to-do women they plan to nominate for membership, including British actress Juliet Stevenson. “I’m glad that men who were previously comfortable with the club being men-only have thought again and decided that they are now uncomfortable with that arrangement,” said Jude Kelly, a theater director who said she’d felt humiliated attending events at the all-male club. “This is a place that sustained male power.”