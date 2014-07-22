The EPA Is Keeping Up With the Kardashians; Gigi Hadid and Ireland Baldwin’s Sisley Love Triangle

The EPA is Keeping Up With The Kardashians: On Monday night, the Environmental Protection Agency’s Office of Water announced it was just another desperate C-Lister fighting for validation in Kim Kardashian’s world. “I’m now a C-List celebrity in Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” the federal agency tweeted. “Come join me and become famous too by playing on iPhone!” It has since been deleted, but not before it was shared over 2,800 times. [Page Six]

Gigi Hadid and Ireland Baldwin’s Sisley Love Triangle: Things are getting steamy as Pier Davoli works to transform Italian fashion house Sisley into more than just a high-end denim brand. For its most recent campaign, the creative director has positioned model BFF's Ireland Baldwin and Gigi Hadid in a seducing love triangle with Simon Nessman. “I’m not a fan of choosing models just because of their great looks,” Davoli told Vogue. “What is really important for us is who they are: they need to have great, strong personalities and be real people. We choose them because they perfectly represent the Sisley woman: sensual, unconventional, modern, confident and cosmopolitan.” [Vogue UK]

Blake Lively Launches Lifestyle Blog: Joining the ranks of celebrity lifestyle tastemakers, such as Gwyneth Paltrow, actress Blake Lively has launched Preserve, “a sort of greatest hits from 'Main Street, USA’”. With an overall bespoke aesthetic, a carefully curated shop and editorials and videos highlighting U.S. craftsmanship, Lively wants us to grow with her, instead of under her direction. “I’m no editor, no artisan, no expert,” she wrote in the editor’s letter. “And certainly no arbiter of what you should buy, wear, or eat.” Let’s just hope the 28-year-old's endeavour doesn’t end up as out of touch as Gwenyth Paltrow's Goop has. [Telegraph]