Alice + Olivia, the girly brainchild of designer Stacey Bendet, excels in Instagram-ready backdrops for its shows, and so it was for the Spring 2020 extravaganza, where models dangled on swings of frothy pink flowers or vogued against a wall of orange teddy bears. The clothes ranged from full-on silver sequined sparkle, in the form of short cocktail dresses, to silky nude evening gowns.