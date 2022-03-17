Kaley Cuoco Is Sober—and a Spy?—in ‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Teaser

Brace for turbulence: The Flight Attendant has returned. Kaley Cuoco’s aloof stewardess returns to get her life back on track in the new teaser for Season 2 on HBO Max, but, as expected, things aren’t going to plan. Even though she’s enrolled in AA, started a new life in L.A., and put the whole murder scene behind her, something’s up.

“So, most of you know my story by now,” Cassie says in the trailer. “I’m still a flight attendant, and I’ve been making better choices. I moved to L.A. Met this great guy. Picked up a part time job. I feel like I’m turning into this whole new person.” That new job happens to be with the CIA, by the way.

This whole new person belongs in a “spy novel,” according to BFF Annie’s (Zosia Mamet) forecasting. While her fresh new spin on life seems to be going great, Cassie warns herself that just one drip of alcohol could spin everything out of control again. When we see her clawing at a liquor cabinet in the teaser, it only takes a moment for everything to turn upside down for the poor flight attendant.

All of a sudden, Cassie’s simple life is gone: it’s all bombs, hallucinations, and a glamourous silhouette seen in the distance—could that be Sharon Stone, attached to play Cassie’s mother in Season 2?

Cuoco, who already looks to be an Emmy contender once again, stars again alongside Mamet, Rosie Perez, Griffin Matthews, and Deniz Akdeniz. New series regulars include Sharon Stone, Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria.

Though it was initially billed as a limited series, after The Flight Attendant garnered acclaim and a massive fanbase, HBO Max jumped at the opportunity to renew the mystery for another chapter. Cuoco earned an Emmy nomination for her performance in Season 1, but going up against Jean Smart in Hacks proved to be a tricky showdown for two of HBO Max’s biggest divas.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will take off on HBO Max on April 21 with two new episodes, followed by new episodes premiering weekly every Thursday.