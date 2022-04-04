‘The Flight Attendant’ Season 2 Trailer Introduces a Kaley Cuoco Multiverse

The seat belt sign is on, so buckle up for another rowdy season of The Flight Attendant. HBO Max’s mystery comedy has just dropped a full trailer for Season 2, and, once again, Cassie (Kaley Cuoco) is trying to tame her flighty ways. With a gig at the CIA, a new boyfriend, and her alcoholism under control, Cassie’s life will finally have some normalcy.

Psych! Cassie Bowden’s life is anything but normal, and Season 2 is ready to lean into all the twists, chaos, and murder that made the first season so great. The flight attendant hasn’t landed yet: Cassie’s still up in the clouds, tying her hair on top of her head in a high altitude bun and donning that sharp blue uniform. Once a flight attendant, always a flight attendant.

As she juggles two jobs, moving in with her beau, and the continued draw of alcohol, Cassie seems to be spiraling out of control all over again. But it’s not her fault, really—someone’s pretending to be Cassie (or rather, frame her, as Zosia Mamet’s Ani suggests), and the concept is unsettling her.

“I have worked so hard to build this new life and I am holding onto it with everything that I have,” Cassie says in the trailer, right before a massive explosion and a confrontation with her doppelgänger. If one Emmy-award nominated performance from Kaley Cuoco wasn’t enough, Season 2 is upping its game: in the trailer, there are two of the actresses. Or three. Or four. Suffice to say, there are a lot of Kaley Cuocos.

Maybe Cassie’s mom can explain all these twins. Sharon Stone has joined the Season 2 cast as Cassie’s mother, making her debut in the trailer. Other newcomers include Mo McRae, Callie Hernandez, and JJ Soria, who will join the returning cast of Kaley Cuoco, Zosia Mamet, Griffin Matthews, Deniz Akdeniz, and Rosie Perez.

Steve Yockey developed the series, serving as executive producer alongside co-showrunner and executive producer Natalie Chaidez. Cuoco herself also serves as an EP on the project, which earned the star her first two Emmy nominations (one for acting, and one for producing) last year.

The Flight Attendant Season 2 will touch down on April 21, debuting two new episodes with a new episode every Thursday on HBO Max afterwards.