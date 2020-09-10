Keep Your Kids Focused on School From Home With This Awesome Balance Board

The “kid” in me has always loved being active— rollerblading, bike riding, board games, you name it. So when it comes to working on a computer all day, the struggle to make it enjoyable is real.

If it’s this difficult to stay focused as an adult, it’s even worse for a child. Kids aren’t wired to spend hours upon hours sitting at a desk while staring at a screen. It just isn’t fun. Now that I use the Plane Cloud Balance Board by Fluidstance, I no longer have to worry about concentrating. Now I don’t sit or I stand, I balance.

The balance board provides a unique platform to stand on, perfect for a standing desk. Here’s how it works: instead of sitting in the same position for hours on end, this board adds subtle motion to your body and improves your posture while you concentrate. For kids who have lots of energy during the day, using the balance board means they’ll increase the rate that their body uses energy by 19.2% (compared to sitting). But that’s not the only benefit. Increased movement throughout the day can enhance brain power, support bone health, improve blood circulation, and even make it easier to focus. When your kid is working on homework, they’ll think they’re standing on a hoverboard.

When I started using the balance board, the first thing I noticed was how productive I was. Instead of wanting to take breaks from my desk, I found myself more engaged in my work. Because my body was already in slight motion to stay balanced, I didn’t feel the need to stretch nearly as often.

The balance board is easy to use: it’s not too unbalanced that I feel like I’m going to fall off, yet it’s engaging at the same time. I love changing up my routine. I’m not sitting in the same chair wondering when I’ll stand up again. Now completing work and school won’t compete with staying active - you can do both at the same time. Trust me, I wish I had one of these boards as a kid. They’ll love it and so will you. Maybe your kids will let you use it when they’re on recess.

