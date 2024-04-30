Save on These Striking, Sustainable Jewelry Bundles for Mother’s Day
Get Ready for Mother's Day
With Mother’s Day fast approaching (it’s 12 days away!), the clock is ticking to find Mom something dazzling. The Future Rocks offers a curated selection of future-forward jewellery, mindfully crafted by international designers using recycled metals and lab-growing diamonds and gemstones. These innovative designs will make the mom in your life sparkle, while leaving a gentler legacy for the earth. To celebrate the bond you have with the mother figure in your life, shop the exclusive bundles and other heartwarming pieces designed for two.
Taking inspiration from cosmic dust blooming like interstellar clouds, these asymmetric pieces stun from afar while still being dainty enough for daily wear. Purchase the necklace and earrings together and save 30%.
Nebula Necklace
Nebula Earrings
While the collection pays an ode to the constellation that graces the clear night sky, this brilliant necklace and earrings will amaze everyone from day to night. Want to get 30% off? Bundle the necklace with the earrings!
Milky Way Necklace
Milky Way Earrings
