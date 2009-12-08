The Gangsta Grannies of YouTube

The G.W.A. (Granny With Attitude)

This 77-year-old dropping vintage rhymes goes by M.C. Ancient, but she's known as the G.W.A. on the street. Her rendition of N.W.A.’s “Straight Outta Compton” reinvents a classic with heartwarming grandmotherly love.

The Ghostriding Gammy and Grampy

The next time you see an elderly person driving 40 miles under the speed limit, don't assume they've simply left their bifocals at home—they may just be Ghostriding the Whip. Here, two Mistah Fab fans prove that 60 is the new 16.

The Gangsta Grandma

Back in the day, babysitting meant doling out some hard candy and popping a Disney flick into the VCR. Today’s grandchild demands something something more street, which is why the self-proclaimed “Gangsta" Granny is only too happy to serenade the kids with a censored rendition of Jay Z’s “99 Problems.”

The Sell-Out Senior

Not all of the rapping elderly do it for the love of the rhymes—for the Sell-Out Senior on a fixed income, it’s all about the Benjamins.

The Wai Po Wankster

If you were under the impression that Gangsta Grannies was purely an American endeavor, check out this video from China's Wai Po Wankster. Cited as the oldest hip-hop dancer in the east, 71-year-old Wu Ying wins award after award—but is she a true gangsta, or just a wannabe?

The Hell-on-Wheels Granny

What is the Hell-on-Wheels Granny thinking? "Walkers: They aren’t just for walking anymore." When the EZStreetshow cameras are rolling and Beyoncé’s "Get Me Bodied" is playing, she’s off the hook.

Plus: Check out more of the latest entertainment, fashion, and culture coverage on Sexy Beast—photos, videos, features, and Tweets.

The Daily Beast Video curates the most essential and entertaining video, and brings you original and exclusive productions from our talented contributors.