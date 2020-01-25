The GOP’s Terminal Infection of Advanced Trumpism Has No Known Cure

A dangerous virus is rapidly spreading that threatens grave danger to those afflicted. I’m talking, of course, about Trumpism. Even moderate exposure renders Republicans unable to discern lies from truth, often causing them to mistake scandalous revelations for a nothingburger.

Case in point: Recently surfaced audio that appears to capture Donald Trump referencing then-U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch struck those resistant to Trumpism as yet another bombshell. To Republicans (all of whom have been exposed), however, it was just Trump being Trump.

In case you missed it, the audio seems to capture Trump instructing former Rudy Giuliani associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman to “take her out.” Put aside the fact that this sounds like a mob-like euphemism for doing more than simply removing Yovanovitch from her post (during a call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Trump also eerily said of Yovanovitch, “She’s going to go through some things”).