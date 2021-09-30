The Gospel of Gwen Shamblin: The Weight-Loss Cult Leader Who Poisoned Women’s Brains

The Remnant Fellowship Church is a religious cult that peddles weight-loss programs and Marina Zenovich’s HBO Max docuseries The Way Down: God, Greed and the Cult of Gwen Shamblin (Sept. 30) exposes its nefarious marriage of Christian zealotry and self-image counseling. Founded by Gwen Shamblin, who had initially risen to fame and fortune courtesy of her The Weigh Down Workshop diet business, the Remnant Fellowship Church operated as a shameless money-making venture for its creator, who acted like a prophet and demanded complete obedience from her acolytes. Child abuse, misogynistic sexual manipulation, and murder soon followed, although the fate of the organization remains, today, up in the air, since on May 29, 2021, Shamblin, her husband Joe, and five other church members perished in a plane crash.

A five-part non-fiction series whose final two installments will arrive in early 2022 (and will presumably focus on both Shamblin’s upbringing and the fallout from her death), The Way Down is the story of a Tennessee native whose childhood in the Church of Christ—an ultra-conservative Protestant movement that didn’t allow women to speak, pray or preach in public—taught her the value of asserting domination via strict biblical doctrine. At the same time, her constant personal struggles with weight throughout her school years led to her to study nutrition. Before long, she had combined her two favorite interests into one handy solution for the women of America: The Weigh Down Workshop, which forwarded the idea that women should only eat when they feel hunger pains, and to otherwise convert their cravings into worship of the Lord.

The Weigh Down Workshop was a new twist on an age-old strategy (sometimes known as “intuitive eating”), but Shamblin’s charismatic personality and religious fervor helped turn it into a profitable business, and quickly put her on the national-media radar. Eventually spreading to countries around the world, Shamblin’s Weigh Down Workshops became a phenomenon, this despite the fact that they were clearly driven by profit. As numerous Remnant members recall, Workshop events were designed to peddle Shamblin’s books and videos, and to solicit donations (first gifts, then just cash) from attendees. By 1999, the Weigh Down Workshop had become such a lucrative venture, and Shamblin had transformed herself into such a revered guru, that she took the next logical step and established the Remnant Fellowship Church, which Workshop employees and members were expected to join.