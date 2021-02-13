Styling My Curly Hair Proved a Big Challenge Until I Made Over My Routine With the Puffcuff

Sometimes mindlessly scrolling through social media actually proves to be productive. Case in point: I often find myself browsing through hairstylist and influencer Instagram accounts hoping to hit upon divine inspiration — or at least some practical tips to help tame my curls. It’s been just over a year since I started wearing my hair in its natural state and I’m very much still in learning curve mode. But my luck began to change when I stumbled upon a well-lit selfie of a girl sporting the perfect pineapple bun, which introduced me to the wonders of the PuffCuff.

PuffCuff Original 5" Buy at Amazon $ 19 Free Shipping

Created specifically for curly hair, the PuffCuff features hinged, circular black claws that connect together without any adverse pull. Its circular center is what separates it from any other clips or holders on the market. No tangles or damage either whereas my hair used to break off wherever it was gathered before. That said, my hair stays in place all day with ease. Assembling all of my hair atop my head has often proved to be a mighty challenge even when I was wearing it straight, but it became an even greater task with my hair in abundant curls. Ponytail holders weren’t working - they’d either snap or simply couldn’t hold my hair firmly in place.

But after I glimpsed that Instagrammer’s seemingly effortless hairstyle in my feed, I knew I had to try out the tool. Seeing it was an independent, Black-owned company only fueled my curiosity more.

Now, I can wear my hair up in any easy ponytail, bun, or half up-half down. I just gather up my hair, swing the open PuffCuff and my look is ready in under a half minute. Even though it’s made of hard plastic, it's relatively low profile and practically unnoticeable when being worn. I’ve since ordered more sizes online and wear one more often than not, as they’ve now become my trusted go-to.

