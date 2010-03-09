The Heart of Haiti: In Memoriam

Emeline Michel, the “Queen of Haitian Song,” follows her breathtaking performance at the Hope for Haiti Now telethon with a live musical tribute to the fallen leaders of the Haitian women’s movement.

Her songs join traditional rhythms with the political and social themes that have gripped Haiti for decades. Michel has been a fixture of the Haitian music scene for more than 20 years, and has been a captivating voice for her country all over the world.

