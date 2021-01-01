The Hot New Vaccine Shortcut That Could Go Horribly Wrong

If two doses of a vaccine are 95 percent effective in protecting you from COVID, then taking just one dose should still offer some protection while doubling the number of people a given supply of vaccine can cover, right?

It’s not that simple, experts say. And despite everyone from credentialed epidemiologists to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis to the U.K. government endorsing some version of the idea, most experts say going rogue on the two-dose regimen could backfire big time.

