The Kremlin’s ‘Little Dragon’ Goes After Coronavirus Victims—and Reporters

Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov—once referred to by slain Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya as "the Kremlin's little dragon"—has been spitting fire as the novel coronavirus spreads in his republic, and it’s not a pretty sight.

After denouncing people who violate the self-isolation regulations as terrorists who should be buried alive, Kadyrov publicly threatened Russian journalist Elena Milashina last week because what she wrote for the paper Novaya Gazeta was highly critical of the way he’s handled the COVID-19 epidemic in Chechnya.

As usual, Moscow has supported Kadyrov in his latest burst of tyrannical fury. Never mind his international reputation as an alleged murderer and megalomaniac.