The Last Adult Night at One of New York’s Last Roller Rinks

The final Saturday night was sad the way a New Orleans funeral is sad. A stranger at the edge of the hardwood, beside the roller skaters pitched forward waiting to slip into traffic, could gaze into the center at the people sashaying under the lights and mirrors and not realize any of them were mourning.

“It’s almost like a death of a family member,” said Tanya Dean, 56, who had driven a half hour from Queens for the final adult night at Hot Skates roller rink in Lynbrook on Long Island. “It’s death of a love, it’s death of a hobby, it’s death of a building. We scheduled our lives around Thursday, Friday and Saturday at Hot Skates for many years.”

She made smooth, buoyant strides around the floor in a black bodysuit festooned with silver sequins: somber, but celebratory.