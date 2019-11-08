The Lululemon Escape and Explore Rain Jacket Is My New Favorite Way to Stay Dry

As of early October 2019, I owned three raincoats that were really just that: jackets that keep you dry. I clarify because there are also puffers and parkas and peacoats and so on that offer varying degrees of waterproofing or water resistance, but a true raincoat’s only objective is to keep you and your clothes dry, not to add insulation. And not to add style, either.

Thus I was pleasantly surprised when I got the new Escape and Explore Rain Jacket, a coat produced as a part of Lululemon’s new Wilderness line. I put the jacket on in my kitchen and immediately appreciated its slim but comfortable fit and the range of motion it allowed as I twisted, bent, swung my arms, and generally moved around the kitchen. I also appreciated it when my wife said: “Hey that’s actually a really nice jacket.” (She has a background in design and is not always so complimentary of my outdoor apparel.)

So I had a good-looking jacket that I could wear with hiking pants on the trail or with jeans or slacks in the city and that was comfortable and flexible. So far, so good. All I needed was a rainy day. Fortunately, Octobers on the east coast are a pretty good time for that, and as it happened, I spent a long, rainy Tuesday in the middle of the month bouncing up and down New York City going from meeting to meeting.

I started in Midtown in the 10 AM hour, then through constant drizzle, I walked almost exactly two miles, from Park Avenue and 55 th to RedFarm on Broadway where I ate enough dumplings to convince me another long walk was in order. I made my way about 2.3 miles back downtown to a meeting near Bryant Park, this time through steady rain.

The rain only got heavier as the day wore on, yet I opted to stay on foot three more times, each trip being only a mile or so. By the late afternoon, my socks were soggy and my pants soaked, but my shirt remained bone dry. Mostly, that was thanks to the Escape and Explore jacket’s superlative waterproofing. But it was also thanks to multiple air vents that released heat I built up pounding the pavement. And being soaked with sweat? That’s not better than being soaked with rain. Like at all.

Escape and Explore Rain Jacket

