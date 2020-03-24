The Lunya Cozy Cotton Silk Henley Sweater Is the Perfect WFH Top

It took me a full week of working from home to come around to the idea of actually getting dressed. I thought I’d enjoy being able to lounge about in my “day pajamas” of sweatpants and a ratty t-shirt (changing out of a similar outfit that I wore to sleep). But sticking to the same routine I had when I worked in an office did wonders for my anxiety levels, and so did the new Cozy Cotton Silk Henley sweater from Lunya.

If you take a look at my wardrobe, the most common article of clothing I have are sweaters. If I could wear a sweater and jeans everyday, I would. This sweater is different, though. It’s chunky and oversized and super soft, something I can throw on when I’m chilly at night on the couch. But, it also looks like something I’d already have in my closet to pair with jeans and boots. It’s a happy medium between the old hoodies I wear to lounge and the wool sweaters I wear to work.

The sweater is made from a blend of cotton, nylon, and silk. It’s breathable, with chunky buttons that you can leave unbuttoned (I usually unbutton the top button). It’s machine-washable, but also comes with Lunya’s freezer sleeve, which can help refresh your garment between washes. It’s thermoregulating and breathable, so you can wear it basically all year without getting too warm.

Lunya is known for their beautiful, soft, upscale pajamas (think silk jumpsuits and matching sets). When I saw that they were doing an oversized sweater to pair with soft, ribbed bike shorts, I knew I’d live in it. I got the chance to check it out thanks to the brand and it has now become a weekly staple. It gives me the comfort I need but still feels like I’m choosing to get dressed every day. It may seem silly, but the act of choosing clothing in the morning and stressing about what to wear is actually comforting to me, because it feels normal.

Cozy Cotton Silk Henley Sweater Buy on Lunya $ 218

