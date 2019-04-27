Sandals Can Be Your Most Comfortable Shoe Option — and These 7 Pairs Prove It

As the temperature warms up and Memorial Day Weekend plans start solidifying, we start thinking about breaking out toes out of the shoe jail we’ve been keeping them in since last September. Sandals are a great part of spring and summer, but they’re not always comfortable enough to wear for a whole day.

We’ve rounded up some of the most comfortable and easy-to-wear sandals that you can find right now so you can let your feet breath and not have to worry about needing a massage after spending the day outside.

Un Karely Sun Sandal, $130 from Clarks: These chunky sandals have a sporty, sturdy feel. The brand has implemented “Gait Mapping technology” to help reduce foot fatigue and installed leather and suede lining to keep your foot comfy.

Cloudfeel Espadrille Sandal, $90 from Cole Haan: The name says it all. Cole Haan’s Cloudfeel sandals have “a dual-density internal wedge” and an “energy foam-lined footbed” to cushion your foot with every step. The rubber outsole adds traction to the trendy espadrille bottle without adding bulk.

Birkenstock Arizona Sandal, $100 from Zappos: The Birkenstocks Arizona needs to be mentioned. These are a great unisex style for anyone wanting to have the perfect slide-on-and-go shoe that still looks put together. This option comes in the brand’s Birko Flor synthetic material, but they also come in a lower-end EVA style, which is the pair I wear basically all summer.

Eileen Fisher Patsy Sandal, $235 from Nordstrom: A cushioned footbed paired with a stacked wooden heel means this is an amazing pair of sandals that can go from work to a night out easily. The all-black option is great for those of us that need a little height for a night out, but don’t want to go overboard.

Charleston Shoe Co. Ojai Sandals, $135 from J.Crew: The team behind Charleston Shoe Co. knows a thing or two about comfortable shoes. These flatform espadrille sandals have a padded insole and stretchy straps to keep your feet secure and comfortable. These won’t quit, whether you’re walking the boardwalk or sidewalk.

Teva Men'sHurricane XLT Sandal, $35 from Amazon: Tevas are another classic, comfortable sandal. These have a rubber outsole for durability and traction, plus an EVA-foam midsole to keep your foot feeling comfortable and supported.

Dr. Scholl’s Get It Sandal, $50 from Nordstrom: Is there really anything more comfortable than Dr. Scholl’s? They’ve stepped up their shoe game and these chunky sandals prove it. The low wedge, supportive footbed, and flexible sole mean you can easily walk for a while in these without your feet aching by the end of your trek.

Scouted is internet shopping with a pulse. Follow us on Twitter and sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations and exclusive content. Please note that if you buy something featured in one of our posts, The Daily Beast may collect a share of sales.