Adults Only? Luxury Tents? A New Four Seasons in Mexico Upends Expectations

Situated on the edge of Punta Mita—a 1,500-acre private peninsula in Mexico just north of Puerto Vallarta—is the Four Seasons’ first adults-only tented resort in the Americas. After pulling up to the resort’s access road, I immediately felt like I had stepped into a different world. I know that sounds clichéd, and I’ve probably used that phrase inappropriately before. But this time, it’s truly fitting.

It was a stark difference from the hustle and bustle of Puerto Vallarta International Airport, which felt overwhelming as I was bombarded by drivers asking if I needed a ride and hotel hawkers beseeching me to stay at their resorts.

There were no Walmarts or Home Depots like the ones I saw on the 45-minute ride from Puerto Vallarta to Punta Mita. There also weren’t any little shops or restaurants on the side of the road. There were palm trees that lined the drive, and coatis, aka Mexican raccoons, that scuttled around the property. Suddenly, I was surrounded on all sides by nature and the wildlife that inhabits the area. I had arrived at Naviva, the latest selection for Room Key, The Daily Beast’s series on exciting new hotels.

The resort opened earlier this month and features just 15 luxury tents surrounded by 48 acres of forest. I was worried about how comfortable I’d be staying in a tent, even if it’s a luxurious one. My worries quickly subsided when I stepped into the fabulous dwelling. Before arriving at the tent—perched just steps from the Pacific Ocean— I was welcomed by a personal guide on a cocoon-inspired bamboo bridge overlooking a forest ravine. The bamboo bridge is the first sign that you’ve arrived at Naviva as there is no front desk or main building to check-in.

After a quick transport in a golf cart, I was dropped off at tent 14. Once I got inside, the first thing I noticed was how much it didn’t actually look or feel like a tent. I knew it wouldn’t be made of polyester or nylon like a camping tent, of course. I figured it’d be fancy, but I just didn’t know how fancy.

With over 1,200-square feet of indoor-outdoor space, a private plunge pool, outdoor shower, and deck overlooking the Pacific Ocean, this was the nicest tent I had ever seen. It felt more like a lavish wing of someone’s eccentric large Mexican abode. That’s of course if each wing had its own outdoor deck and pool.

From the outside, the tent looks like a mix of the Spanish-style houses you’d see in California and the dwellings you’d see on an episode of The Flintstones. It also doesn’t look nearly as large as it actually feels once on the inside.

The bedroom initially welcomes you into the space, which upon first glance features what is to be expected from a hotel room: a king-sized bed and mini bar. What sets this place apart, however, is the gorgeous view of the surrounding jungle and the Pacific in the distance.

The tent’s indoor and outdoor decor reflect the natural beauty of Mexico and its culture with framed textile prints and hand-carved timber hooks hung on the walls. Reclaimed wood was used to make the flooring and the base of the bed and couches, and natural stone found onsite was repurposed for benches. Many of the materials used to make the furniture, flooring and textiles were sourced locally.

The outdoor deck can be accessed from the open-air living room, which sits adjacent to the bedroom. The living room gives the space a tent-like feel the most because the windows are covered by nets. It’s also the area where I was bitten by mosquitoes the most because it is the only room in the tent that is exposed to the elements.

The highlight of the tent, in my opinion, is the bathroom and outdoor shower. I don’t know about you, but it’s not every day I have the option of bathing in a deep soaking tub, showering outside or showering inside with a roof skylight above me. If you think I didn’t do all three, you’d be wrong.

The tent was so comfortable that I could’ve stayed in it the entire time, but I would’ve missed out on the other experiences the resort had to offer like eating at Naviva’s restaurant, Copal Cocina, and taking nature walks on the property that led straight to the ocean.

One of the great things about the Copal experience is that the chefs can make any type of food guests request. Because of this, there is no set menu. I figured I’d go with Mexican food given the locale, and the options did not disappoint.

In the mornings, I enjoyed a full Mexican breakfast that typically started with pan dulce, aka sweet bread, and hot chocolate since I’m not much of a coffee drinker. The pan dulce was followed by an array of tropical fruit including papaya, pineapple, and watermelon, and traditional Mexican dishes like Chilaquiles and Huevos Rancheros.

In the evenings, I partook in multi-course dinners that included creamy risotto, Mahi-mahi with mushrooms and asparagus, a fried shrimp and calamari dish, and steak. All of the food was delicious but the breakfast offerings were my favorite because they satisfied my sweet and savory tooth all at once.

I thought the food and comfort of the tent would be enough to make the Naviva experience great, but a nature walk around the property made the experience even sweeter. Swatting mosquitoes away and wiping the sweat off my forehead made for a slightly uncomfortable walk through the jungle. But ending up at a beach along the ocean was totally worth it.

This part of the beach was mostly rocky, so lounging in the sand wasn’t exactly an option. Simply listening to the water hit the rocks was enough for me. If it weren’t for the Naviva guide who walked with me, it almost felt like I had the ocean all to myself.

And I didn’t even have to leave the resort to experience it.