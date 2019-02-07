The New Superga Sport 4073 SUEPOLYU Sneaker Is Full-On '90s Dad Material

Italian sneaker brand Superga is known for the simple, sleek silhouettes that are unfussy and, for all intents and purposes, pretty basic. Their newest launch, the Superga Sport 4073 SUEPOLYU, however, is anything but basic.

The sneakers, which are pretty heavy-handed on the ’90s dad inspiration, are inspired by sneakers worn by Italian athlete Moses Tanui during the 1993 Stamilano (a three part athletic event in Milan).

With their mesh and suede upper, the unisex shoe comes in four different colorways: Full Black, Fushia-Grey, White Blue, and White-Turquoise. The padded collar features a bold accent color and is giving me flashbacks to the Starter jackets my brother worn in elementary school. Each colorway evokes a certain je ne sais quoi that can only be described as “Sensible Shoes to Walk Around Disney World”.

These chunky trainers fit perfectly into the questionable trend of large, heavy-looking sneakers that started in 2018 and ran all the way into '19. Designer brands like Balenciaga, Gucci, and Maison Margiela are taking these stompers down the runway, and athletic brands like Fila, Sketchers, and PUMA have joined in on the trend.

The Superga Sports take no chances with their direct '90s inspiration, and if you're into them, neither should you.

