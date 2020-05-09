The New Trump App Is a Death Star of Fake News—and It Reaches More People Than Daytime Cable News

Open this app and you’ll see tweets, Facebook feeds, campaign talking points, even “news” broadcasts designed to look real. It’s Candy Crush for MAGA-land.

Stefan Smith

Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos Getty

Campaigns and consultants have spent the last four years worrying about the Trump campaign’s digital operation. Even before COVID-19 upended the election and forced candidates online, the Trump campaign was geofencing campaign rallies, micro-targeting digital ads, and amplifying deepfake videos.

And now, as both the crisis and the general election enter their third month, panic is beginning to set in about the startling digital gap between the two parties, amplified by the recent Trump campaign announcement of both a new app experience and the start of a $10 million digital push against Joe Biden

President Trump’s campaign manager has called what he’s built a “juggernaut” and is likening his digital infrastructure to a Death Star. In reality, what he's built is a trap.  