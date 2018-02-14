The Night New York Fashion Week Had a Blonds Moment

"I love this show. It puts me in such a good mood," said the early 20-something man behind me, glittering in a thigh-length, entirely blue-sequined, turtle-neck top with long sleeves paired with black leather pants and boots. Shortly thereafter, he struck a pose for a photographer in front of him while waiting in line to get into The Blonds Fall/Winter 2018 show. The Blonds know that launching a fashion collection-especially one with designs like theirs that demand a nontraditional approach-should be more spectacle than staid runway affair. Their show is the kind where Drag Queen legends Aquaria and Jodie Harsh take pride of place in the front row next to big-wig fashion mag editors and Lil' Kim, who made her entrance down the catwalk before the start of the show to great fanfare. In a dramatic, gothicky staging, the platinum duo revealed their latest collection inspired by the eternal conflict of good versus evil. The room darkened, the entrance to the runway lit up in a demonic red, and a voice began intoning repeatedly, "What is light without dark?" Phillipe Blond kicked off the show in a glistening red jumpsuit covered in black and gold studs and spikes with a matching pair of fingerless skeleton gloves. His incandescent long blond hair flowed behind him with a dainty pair of devil's horns poking through. He was followed by an army of glittering devils and angels, models in bodysuits and jumpsuits and corsets in a range of blacks, reds, golds, and silvers. It's a collection designed by David and Phillipe Blond, so, of course, a parade of spikes, studs, sequins, and fringe strutted down the runway adorning leather, latex, and fishnet material. Every look sparkled with a sinfully fierce and fun gleam. The last model stepped onto the runway to gasps of delight. It was Daphne Guinness in a glittering black, long-sleeved jumpsuit with massive platform boots. When the spirits heir-turned-model-turned-designer-turned-recent musician finished her strut, she stepped up to a microphone that had magically appeared at the entrance to the runway. Two guitarists joined her on stage and against a backdrop of The Blonds models posing with devil-may-care attitudes, she began to sing. It was an utterly, perfectly Blond way to end.