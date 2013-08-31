The Office Raptor, Morgan Freeman Defines ‘Twerking,’ & More Viral Videos

10. Syrian Father Reunites With His Son

With the bloodshed continuing in Syria, this video offers a much needed moment of warmth. Watch as a man who believed his son to be lost is reunited with him.

9. A Stunning ‘Meet the Press’

Just before the March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. appeared on the program—and fielded questions from a very skeptical group of panelists.

8. Best Office Prank Ever?

The people behind a prank TV show tricked a man into thinking he was being chased by a dinosaur. The results are as hilarious as you’d imagine.

7. Yosemite Wildfire Time Lapse

A massive conflagration has engulfed at least 192,000 acres of forest in Yosemite National Park over a period of less than two weeks. This haunting time lapse shows the effect of the fire on the surrounding area.

6. What If You Never Went Outside?

Have you ever wondered what would happen if you stayed inside for the rest of your life? Find out.

5. ‘We Are All Marching’

On the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington, President Obama evoked the message of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., saying “in the face of impossible odds, people who love their country can change it.'”

4. Morgan Freeman Defines ‘Twerking’

After the Oxford Online Dictionaries announced that “twerk” would be added to the newest edition, HLN brought Morgan Freeman on to help the uninitiated understand the meaning behind this omnipresent word.

3. Patrick Stewart’s Bizarre Acting Lesson

Sir Stewart recently shared some insider acting tips with his fiancée. “Now, you’ve already seen the take, the double take, and the triple take….Then I will show you the quadruple take.”

2. ‘I Am a Dog’

Jay Pharoah, the guy behind the hilarious Obama personations on SNL, has taken on Kanye West’s “I Am A God” as his latest subject. “Hurry up let me out the garage. Hurry up give my balls a massage, ‘fore I start barking like Nicki Minaj,” he parodies.

1. *NSYNC’s Back

The moment we were all waiting for has arrived. Four familiar faces appeared behind Justin Timberlake at Sunday’s VMAs to perform hits like ‘Girlfriend’ and ‘Bye Bye Bye’ and millennials everywhere jumped for joy.