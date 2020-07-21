Keep Your Workout Space Clean With This Prana Yoga Mat — It’s Germ Resistant
CARE FREE AND GERM FREE
I always spend time wiping down my yoga mat after I use it. Well...almost always. Sometimes, I wonder if it’s a bacteria farm.
As someone who’s more of a “big picture thinker,” it’s easy for me to forget the small but important things in my workout routine. I’d rather spend my time learning a new stretch or pondering what life will be like in 10 years than think about whether the equipment only I use is clean. But hang on, is water on a paper towel really enough to clean my yoga mat? Thankfully, I don’t have to worry about that anymore now that I have the Prana Yoga Mat. The unique closed cell construction makes the mat naturally germ resistant.
I especially love the bright henna-design on the mat. The color “curry” reminds me of a sunflower. Unlike some yoga mats which lose their color when left in the sunlight, the Prana Yoga Mat is UV resistant, perfect for outdoor sessions. My sunflower always shines and I don’t have to water it.
When I take the mat outside, the cushioning along the bottom is extremely comfortable. I don’t feel like I’m doing crunches on the concrete. The only thing I wish was different about the mat is that it isn’t reversible. Many yoga mats ‘flip over,’ so that you can use either side. However, the thick foam that comes with the Prana should always be on the bottom.
The lightweight material of the mat is non-toxic, making it eco-friendly. When I took off the packaging, it didn’t reek like the smell of fake foam and plastics. As I unrolled the mat, I realized it’s considerably longer than my old one. At 72 inches long and 24 inches wide, the Prana Yoga Mat beats standard mats by four inches. And when you’re in the middle of a downward dog, four inches is a mile.
I can’t believe I spent time stressing over the germs on my yoga mat. With my Prana Yoga Mat, I’m comfortable knowing my workout space is more hygienic. Maybe now I’ll learn that ultimate yoga routine. It’s time to finish thinking about life 10 years from now. Who knows? Maybe we’ll have germ resistant couches and cars.
prAna E.C.O Yoga Mat
Free Returns
Scouted selects products independently and prices reflect what was available at the time of publish. Sign up for our newsletter for even more recommendations. Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find activewear deals from Nike, adidas, and more. If you buy something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.