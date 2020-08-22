The Real Winner of Bannon’s ‘We Build the Wall’ Walked Away With $1.7 Billion

Winning is everything in Trump world, and the winner in the border wall fundraising scandal is a contractor who has ended up with more than $1.7 billion in federal contracts.

Former Trump advisor Steve Bannon is said by prosecutors to have pocketed only a relatively modest $1 million. Brian Kolfage, who launched the “We Build the Wall” effort on GoFundMe allegedly got less than half that.

Kolfage had pledged he would “not take a penny” and Bannon had declared himself “a volunteer.” Both now face fraud and money laundering charges that could result in serious time.