The Real World: The Presidents

Michelle Obama? Fabulous. Barbara Bush? Not Really.

She's the magazine cover girl and the woman who looks terrific in her garden or out on the town. Are we talking about Barbara Bush? NBC makes it clear that we’ve definitely moved on.

Obama’s Dog Is Adorable. Nixon’s Is Unpronounceable.

So you can’t blame the media for this one: Obama comes off as endearing and down-to-earth when he’s hanging out with his dog. Nixon’s interaction with King Timahoe is stilted and unbelievable. Yes, even more unbelievable than naming a dog King Timahoe.

Chief of Staff Smackdown: Rahm Emanuel Vs. John H. Sununu

Emanuel, the former ballet dancer and certified badass, has a reputation for kicking butt and taking names. Sununu, lacking a slick beat behind his every move, was an equally tough presidential chief of staff. One is presented as a controlling übernerd, the other as glamorous and strong.

Obama, Clinton, G.W. Bush: How They Spend Their Free Time

Obama is having basketball lines painted over the stodgy old tennis court. Why? Because he is vigorous and fun-loving. Bush 43 and Clinton express their love of less-taxing pastimes. (Nixon’s hobbies aren’t mentioned; perhaps he read about King Timahoe.)

Even Carter’s Taste in Music Seems Weak

The rockin’ atmosphere at the Obama White House is exemplified by the sounds of U2 and Tracy Chapman. Jimmy Carter has his own DJ—you read that correctly—but she satisfies the president’s taste for not the Beatles, not Elvis, not even Bing Crosby. No, Carter insists on the works of Grieg, which he listens to. Alone.

