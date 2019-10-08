The Republican Senators Most Likely to Turn on Trump

Conventional wisdom holds that the House will impeach Donald Trump, but impeachment dies in the Senate. But as evidence for impeachment mounts (the recent developments about China and Syria are important), and as Trump continues to spiral out of control rhetorically, I’ve started believing there is at least a chance that 20 of the 53 Republican senators could vote to convict.

It’s easy to imagine the first defector. It’s Mitt Romney, of course, who has already been outspoken about Trump’s behavior. Breaking the seal, so to speak, is vital. As Michael Tomasky writes, “Romney… might embolden a few of his Senate colleagues whose desertion from the Trump ranks will make a difference. In fact, that may be a job, persuading other Republicans to speak out, that only he can do.”

Someone has to jump into the freezing swimming pool first, and that job probably belongs to Romney. Then, if it looks like the pool is warmer than suspected, others may take the plunge.